Spurs Season-In-Review: Dominick Barlow 'Comfortable, Confident' In Growing Role with San Antonio
MAR. 9 — Dominick Barlow seldom got the kind of news he did prior to facing Golden State, but it happened.
San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama was set to miss the first of two straight matchups against the Steph-Curry-led Warriors. Because of that, Barlow would likely see minutes. In fact, he was about to play quite a bit.
So, Barlow suited up like he did 32 other times last season, but with an extra bit of motivation. He was ready to play, and more importantly, ready to show what he was capable of.
"I'm supposed to say no," Barlow quipped when asked if knowing he would be getting minutes changed his mindset heading into games. "But definitely yes. Knowing that you're going to play helps (you) mentally to stay engaged.
"Even when I'm not playing, I'm staying engaged because you just never know."
Barlow played for San Antonio in less than half of its games this season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in just 12 minutes, but against Golden State, that was different. The forward finished the night with 19 points, eight rebounds and a block on 70-percent shooting to help the Spurs past the Warriors on the road.
Not only did he get a chance, but he made the most of it.
"I approach it like a basketball player," Barlow explained, referring to the way he transitions between playing solid minutes and not playing at all. "I just come in and be ready to hoop. Obviously, this is what I love to do, so any chance that I can get to play, I'm going to try and make the most of it."
Since his impressive showings at Summer League — where he and Julian Champagnie proved they had potential on the Spurs as individual players, but also as a duo — Barlow had been waiting for that exact shot against the Warriors, and he finally got it.
More than just the one game, however, Barlow proved that he was capable of putting up numbers in a legitimate NBA scenario. In the G League, he'd averaged north of 20 points per game, but being able to get close in the main league was a step forward.
And it was what he was most proud of in his sophomore season.
"I've definitely (had) a lot of growth," Barlow said. "I've gotten stronger. Ive gotten more comfortable with our system. I think I became a better basketball player. ... That's a big thing for me. ... I work out hard during the season because I want to get better."
As Barlow continues to put in work in the offseason — the same way he did just one year ago, when he was still learning to play, as Gregg Popovich would put it — he'll focus on improving his basketball skills, but also his poise. His maturity. He'll keep working on every aspect of himself to better help the Spurs, which is something Popovich spoke fondly of even months before his Warriors performance.
"I think [Barlow] got seven or eight offensive rebounds," the veteran coach said after the Spurs' Feb. 10 loss to the Brooklyn nets. "He was very active, and we like to reward things like that. He earned the minutes, he deserved them, so we gave them to him."
Next season, Barlow hopes he'll get an even bigger opportunity to win games.
"The position that I'm in when I came in two years ago vs. where I am now, I feel so much more confident and comfortable playing," he said. "I'm very positive with how things are going. I know it's only going to get better."
As for the team goes, they'll keep working, too. Regardless of what their record says.
"We're still trying to win," Barlow said. "We're still trying to play competitive basketball. Our record doesn't tell the full story."
Grade: B