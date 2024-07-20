Spurs Suffer 1st NBA Summer League Loss, Fall to 76ers 96-80
Despite a team-high 15 points from Jamaree Bouyea, the San Antonio Spurs lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 96-80 Friday Night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Bouyea also had a pair of rebounds and two assists to go with six steals.
Harrison Ingram chimed in with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. He was one rebound away from another double-double. Finally, Tyson Ward finished with 12 points and six rebounds to pace the Spurs.
"It was a tough loss against a good Philly squad. You hate losing," Ingram said after the game. "Every time we go out there, I am trying to win."
The 76ers were led by Ricky Council IV who scored a game-high 20 points. Council IV added five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Jeff Downtin, Jr. had 17 points, four rebounds and five assists for Philadelphia. David Jones added 15 points, six rebounds and a steal.
The 76ers ran away with the game from the first jump. They took a commanding 25-12 lead after the first quarter. The Spurs managed to cut into the lead and trim it to five at halftime. However, the 76ers took the game over in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Spurs 32-17 to collect the victory.
Spurs summer league coach Kenny Trevino believes that San Antonio lacked consistency early in the game.
"We just couldn't string together enough good things," Trevino said. "We fouled a ton in the first quarter and that put them on the free throw line and that really killed us."
Trevino was very complimentary of Bouyea, who he said played hard at both ends of the floor.
"He's been incredible. He's played banged up, but in summer league who's not banged up," Trevino said. "He's so crafty. He's been great for us. He keeps everybody together. Defensively, he's a little undersized, but he fights. He plays extremely hard."
Ingram agreed with Trevino's assessment of Bouyea.
"That's our PG, our point guard," Ingram said. "He was steady, he's our go-to guy, and he helps me out on my 3s"
With the loss, San Antonio finishes its stint in Vegas 3-1, but among a group of teams that have gone undefeated, it wasn't enough to secure a spot in the Summer League playoffs, so its summer is done.
Competing for the title will be the Memphis Grizzlies, LA Clippers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.