Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Puts On A Show On World Stage in France Blowout Win
The news was not that France defeated Brazil 78-66 on Saturday in its first Olympic contest. That was the subplot.
The story was the true introduction of Victor Wembanyama to the world.
The world got to see what San Antonio Spurs fans already knew: Wembanyama is a dominating force to be reckoned with. The 20-year-old, in his Olympic debut, scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds, had four steals, three blocks and two assists.
Playing in front of his countrymen, Wembanyama put on a clinic offensively and defensively.
READ MORE: It's A Homecoming for Victor Wembanyama At 2024 Olympic Games
France was down 12 in the second quarter and Wembanyama scored six of the next eight field goals sending the French to the locker room with a one-point lead at the half.
Dwyane Wade, the Miami Heat legend was so impressed with a move Wembanyama made to the basket he compared it to a move that he saw in Space Jam.
"Victor Wembanyama is electrifying and that's not a big enough word for what he brings," Wade said. "But what I love most about him...it's the patience of this player...To make sure that his teammates get involved and get into the game first."
Wembanyama was so smooth with his jump shot, he barely used the rim. In fact, it was almost poetry in motion. He showed why he was the unanimous Rookie of the Year in the NBA last season. At 20 years young, he showed his country what they have to look forward to for a long time.
READ MORE: Why Wembanyama's 7 All-NBA Votes Mean More Than You Think
Paired with four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, a wall was formed that could not be penetrated in the second half, ultimately willing France past Brazil.
Suddenly, it wasn't just Wembanyama — though he is the star of show now on the world stage.
The France team proved that it can play the game, too.
Next up for "Les Bleus" is a test against Japan on Tuesday. A win there would continue their undefeated streak with just one more pool play game remaining.
Tipoff for that contest is set for at 12:15 p.m Central.