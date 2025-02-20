San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Both teams are coming into the game having lost their most recent game, however, the Suns are on a three-game losing streak.
This will be the second meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The first matchup went in favor of the Suns with a score of 104-93. The Spurs were unable to capitalize on Kevin Durant being sidelined mid-game with an ankle injury and Devin Booker took the lead scoring 29 points for the Suns.
While the Spurs are hoping for a different outcome on Thursday, they may be missing a huge presence.
The Spurs are coming into the game with three players listed on the injury report: Victor Wembanyama, Charles Bassey, and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembanyama is listed as OUT as he is dealing with deep vein thrombosis.
Charles Bassey is out with a left MCL sprain and Riley Minix is out due to his two-way G League contract. De'Aaron Fox and Chris Paul are listed as available against the Suns.
The Suns are heading into the game with a clean report containing two players: Cody Martin and Jalen Bridges.
Cody Martin is listed as out as he is dealing with a sports-related hernia and Jalen Bridges is out due to his two-way G League contract. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are all listed as available.
The San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns will face off Thursday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
