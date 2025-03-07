San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report
After a solid win against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, the San Antonio Spurs face off against the Sacramento Kings for a chance to go on a two-game winning streak on Friday.
Both the Spurs and Kings will be missing a very important player on their injury report, however, the Kings have been surging and won four out of their last five games.
The San Antonio Spurs have five players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembanyama is out with right shoulder deep vein thrombosis.
Charles Bassey is out with a left knee acute-on-chronic bone bruise, David Duke Jr. is out with a G League two-way, Harrison Ingram is out wtih a G League two-way, and Riley Minix is out with a G League two-way.
The Sascramento Kings have two key players listed on their injury report: Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk.
Domantas Sabonis is out due to a left hamstring strain.
Malik Monk is out due to a right toe sprain. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRoan are both listed as available.
The biggest storyline of Friday night's game will De'Aaron Fox's return to Sacramento after getting traded this season. With how hostile Kings fans have been toward him on social media, it'll be iteresting to see whether or not Fox gets booed in the building.
The San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings face off at 10:30 p.m. EST on Friday night.
