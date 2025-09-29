Spurs Announce De'Aaron Fox Injury News for Training Camp
SAN ANTONIO — If he had his druthers, De'Aaron Fox would be going full speed as soon as tomorrow morning.
“I feel good," the San Antonio Spurs point guard assured Monday morning. "I felt like I could’ve played a little bit ago, but they’re not letting me."
Fox, knowing the powers that be, had no issue pleading his case before the media brigade at Victory Capital Performance Center. The 27-year-old explained he's dealing with a hamstring injury that will likely keep him sidelined for the Spurs' regular season opener against the Dallas Mavericks.
While Fox played restless patient, Mitch Johnson provided reasoning.
"(He's) improving," the Spurs' coach said. "We’re just going to be very mindful and conservative, as we always are. He could be out there ready to practice tomorrow, but we’re (thinking) big picture.”
Fox Restless Amid Injury Recovery
Fox was one of eight Spurs to speak as San Antonio opened training camp; he was one of three dealing with an injury. Rookie point guard Dylan Harper underwent surgery to repair a partially torn ligament in September, while Jeremy Sochan is also in the return-to-play process with a left calf injury. All have been given the same treatment.
"All of those guys are getting better every day and want to push it," Johnson prefaced, "but we will not.”
With both Harper and Fox likely to miss the beginning of the regular season, the Spurs will utilize a different starting lineup. Depending on Sochan's status, he could get the nod, though the addition of Luke Kornet adds a wrinkle to Johnson's decision-making process.
Upon both point guards' return, the Spurs still plan to utilize their three-guard setup featuring Fox, Harper and Stephon Castle.
"I think there's a lot more opportunities than challenges," Harper said. "When we're all on the court, you got to guard three people that can get downhill."
Whether it works or not remains to be seen. But Fox, too, remains adamant at the prospect. And about an expedited recovery process. After all, he ran over 15 miles per hour yesterday.
“Faster than most guys here," Fox said before stating he intended to become the first player to cross 18 miles per hour during an NBA game.
“When I say I think I’m ready, I think I’m ready.”