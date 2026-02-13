LOS ANGELES — It'd be hard for any successor of Gregg Popovich to avoid comparison. Mitch Johnson is no exception to such semantics.

"I can't be him," the San Antonio Spurs' newest head coach said while being formally introduced last May. "I will attempt to do it my way, whatever that looks like, going forward.”

Popovich had long set the standard in San Antonio for success, and what it looked like. Eighteen straight 50-win seasons look easy when considering the septuagenarian amassed five NBA titles, two Olympic gold medals and the most wins in league history.

Johnson, meanwhile, hasn't yet wrapped up his second year as a head coach. But his players would already run through walls for him. Especially if it meant landing him a spot coaching the 2026 NBA All-Star Game out West.

"That'd be a huge honor in his first full year," Devin Vassell told the San Antonio Express-News. "We obviously have a mindset to win, but this puts a little bit extra into it."

Still, Johnson won't take the credit his team feels he's owed.

"It’s my job to set my vision and expectations for the players," Johnson said, laying out his role. "And it’s their job to bring that to life.”

The Spurs opened the season with the best start in franchise history. When Victor Wembanyama learned of the record — a surprise to him — he set his sights on five straight wins. He got them. Johnson's defensive-minded game plan helped make it possible.

It didn't matter the coach had only two minutes at a time.

"He's always been really on point with what he tells us," Wembanyama said. "Obviously, you've only got 2-3 minutes in a timeout to explain (things). He's been really efficient in that way. He doesn't talk for nothing. That's a great quality."

Wembanyama noticed that of his coach almost instantly. In the same way Popovich commanded respect, Johnson's actions forced it.

Walking into Victory Capital Performance Center for the first time of the season, it was clear the 38-year-old had his own vision for the Spurs.

"There (were) just building blocks that were different," Harrison Barnes said.

Through the midway point of the regular season, San Antonio has far exceeded expectations. With four wins over the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder and 10 wins coming without Wembanyama, Johnson's squad has depth and talent.

A trio of De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper have proven lethal in getting downhill. Paired with strong perimeter shooting from Barnes and Julian Champagnie, the Spurs' offense has begun to click. Defense comes even easier for the young team.

"He does a good job of putting us in the right spots to succeed," Castle said. "His main thing is defense, (but) offensively, he gives us a lot of freedom to ... play free."

In the first game of the season, Johnson made clear freedom came at a price. Speaking in a timeout huddle that later went viral, the coach screamed — each phrase building.

"Be disciplined to be disciplined," he said. "Like and embrace the boring. The mundane."

It's a standard Johnson applies off the court, as well. Since assuming his role as the Spurs' head coach, "acting" or not, he's seen inner growth spurred from experience.

"Going through the ups and downs," Johnson began, "when you go through things, you're able to learn from them. And take away all the good and the bad. You add it to your mental bank and rolodex. Hopefully it helps you moving forward."

Traversing a season-long debacle regarding Jeremy Sochan's role with the Spurs, Johnson called upon those experiences. Prior to taking over head coaching duties, he served as an assistant coach under Popovich. It was in that seat he learned how to foster connections.

“I know that Jeremy wants to play more," Johnson said a day prior to Sochan's release. "That's a competitive mindset you have to have to be successful in this league ... (but) as of right now, he has not been in the rotation. That's a decision I've made."

Johnson's decision making thus far has landed the Spurs just two games back of first place (38-16) in the Western Conference through the All-Star Break. Getting there took underwhelming wins, gut-punching losses and everything in-between.

It's why he decided the final eight games leading up to the break were their own season. Even then, the Spurs finished 7-1, including six straight wins.

"It's going to give us momentum coming out of the break," Castle said.

If Johnson had his druthers, he wouldn't spend all day talking about himself.

Named an All-Star coach, he's been challenged in that regard. Like everything else, he brought the narrative back to the staff behind him and the players in front.

"Our team performance is why myself and our staff are going to be here for the All-Star Game," Johnson said on Tuesday. "That is 100 percent a team-centric outcome."

His words ring true, and did so especially during the stretch of the regular season leading up to Feb. 1, when Vassell and the rest of the Spurs made it their mission to send their coach to Los Angeles. They succeeded on the final day.

"It's obviously rare air," Johnson said of coaching the All-Star Game. "Being among some of the best doing it (when the All-Star Break comes around). To be able to be a part of it, in whatever capacity you are, is a really cool experience."

Being in the spotlight naturally comes with "self-centered" moments. His name will be celebrated Sunday evening in the same way the players' will. He'll be in command of a locker room chock full of the league's best talent.

Thinking it over, the coach made a careful admission.

"That will be a really memorable moment," Johnson said, "that ... I'm going to enjoy."

At practice, Johnson is the man in the center of four courts of action. When it's done, he spearheads film sessions for the team that boasts the most watched minutes in the NBA. And then he game plans at his desk, deep inside the tunnels of Frost Bank Center.

"That's a lot," Wembanyama said, praising Johnson's efforts. "Results show that he deserves to be an All-Star coach. And not only results, but also managing his staff, this team."

Popovich could have warned Johnson of the work required of a contending coach. But he didn't need to. Johnson had seen it for years.

This time, amid the Spurs' overwhelming success, he's the man responsible.