Spurs Get Disappointing Injury Update on Wembanyama Before Thunder Showdown

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to be without their superstar on Tuesday night.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots a three point shot during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama left Friday's NBA Cup game in clear discomfort after suffering a knee injury while battling for position with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis.

The 7-foot-4 phenom collided knees with Davis, causing him to briefly exit the game for treatment in the Spurs' tunnel.

After receiving medical attention, Wembanyama returned to the court and managed to finish the game, showing no immediate signs of further distress.

However, the injury continued to linger, and the Spurs later announced that Wembanyama would sit out Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. This marked his first missed game of the season, with the team officially labeling it a right knee contusion.

As the Spurs prepare for their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, there is growing concern over Wembanyama's condition.

Ahead of the game, the Spurs downgraded him to doubtful, raising questions about his availability moving forward.

Wembanyama’s absence could be a significant blow for the Spurs, as the second-year sensation has quickly become the centerpiece of their lineup, unsurprisingly.

His all-around game has been a key factor in San Antonio's early success this season, and the team will certainly miss his presence if he is unable to go against the Thunder.

With the Spurs’ medical staff working diligently to assess Wembanyama’s injury, the team will likely proceed with caution, especially given the young star’s immense value.

Wembanyama’s recovery timeline remains unclear, but with the Spurs prioritizing long-term success, the team will likely err on the side of caution in the coming days.

Published |Modified
