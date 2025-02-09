Spurs Make Announcement on Signing 13-Year NBA Veteran
With Charles Bassey still out and an open roster spot available, the San Antonio Spurs saw their chance.
Over the trade deadline, Victor Wembanyama received his co-star in Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, whom San Antonio acquired without giving up its main young core. The major moves ended there, however.
By sending Zach Collins to Chicago in the deal, the Spurs' center room was dwindling. Bassey was the primary option behind Wembanyama, but another injury has him sidelined indefinitely, leaving Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jeremy Sochan as the two viable backups.
Enter 13-year veteran Bismack Biyombo.
Biyombo, 32, was officially brought in by the Spurs on an Exhibit 10 contract, as announced by the team Sunday. He brings with him a plethora of experience, including some time in Phoenix next to Chris Paul from 2021-23.
The center last played 10 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2023-24 season, and before that, he started 27 games for the Memphis Grizzlies. He'll wear No. 18 in San Antonio.
Biyombo isn't likely to notch huge minutes in Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson's rotation, but with only 10 days on his deal — a potential 10-day renewal awaits him, should he fit well — there isn't much risk for the young team.
Besides, if he comes with Paul's seal of approval, the Spurs might just be inclined to see how much he can provide in a limited time.
