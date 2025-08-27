Spurs Pair Victor Wembanyama With 3x All-Star in Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea
The San Antonio Spurs are looking to build their future around Victor Wembanyama, a 21-year-old superstar with unlimited potential. Many fans have set high expectations for Wembanyma, hoping that he can be one of the greatest of all time, but the 7-foot-3 French phenom needs some championships to be in that conversation.
The Spurs have a rare opportunity to build a championship contender around Wembanyama as soon as possible, but it seems like the franchise is taking its time, letting his young supporting cast grow around him.
However, if the team does not show much progression in the 2025-26 season, the front office could rethink its strategy.
Could the Spurs go all-in?
Stephon Castle, last year's fourth overall pick, is undoubtedly the Spurs' top trade asset if they do decide to build an immediate title contender around Wembanyama. Of course, the Spurs could hold onto the 20-year-old guard after he won Rookie of the Year, but they could also capitalize on his value.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley created a trade proposal for San Antonio's "best asset," Stephon Castle, that would send him to the Miami Heat in exchange for one of the best defenders in the NBA.
Spurs receive: Bam Adebayo
Heat receive: Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, 2028 first-round pick (via SAS or BOS), 2030 first-round pick (via SAS, DAL or MIN)
Would the Spurs do this trade?
This deal would create the best frontcourt in the NBA, pairing Wembanyama with Bam Adebayo, two of the best defensive big men in the league. The addition of Adebayo, a three-time All-Star, would maximize both his and Wembanyama's talents, but the loss of Castle does sting.
However, after drafting Dylan Harper second overall this summer, the Spurs should be more comfortable with letting go of Castle, especially if it brings in a proven star like Adebayo.
"Adebayo isn't quite a tier-one superstar, but he's one of the NBA's best defenders and a near-20-point scorer who can finish, handle and create," Buckley wrote. "A frontcourt featuring him and Victor Wembanyama would cover all bases, since Adebayo could handle all of the interior banging while Wembanyama would punish defenses that don't follow him out to the perimeter."
Adebayo is also enough of an offensive presence to not take too much of a hit on that side of the ball, similar to Wembanyama, as the two are elite defenders with guard-like skills on offense. This is certainly an intriguing idea for the Spurs, and one that a struggling Heat franchise could explore.