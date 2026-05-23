SAN ANTONIO — Announced by the NBA on Friday ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, Victor Wembanyama earned the second All-Defensive First Team nod of his young career. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Frenchman was the only unanimous selection.

Wembanyama has now earned two accolades in that manner this season.

"The real struggle might have been getting to 65 games," the San Antonio Spurs star joked after being named the league's first-ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year Award in April. "I'm super happy to win this award ... proud to be the first-ever unanimous (winner)."

Across 64 regular season appearances*, Wembanyama averaged a career-high 25 points, career-high 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.1 blocks and one steal on 51 percent shooting from the field. The 22-year-old led the NBA in blocks for the third-straight season while helping the Spurs notch their eighth 60-win season in franchise history.

“That young man has a rare desire to step into every moment that’s in front of him," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "He’s going to attack those moments ... he has some rare, God-given ability. He puts in even more work and preparation into maximizing that."

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Friday's news came at no surprise to Wembanyama's teammates, who had been pushing for Wembanyama to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award, along with every defensive accolade possible, since the beginning of the regular season.

"I feel like everybody (felt) like he was Defensive Player of the Year," Stephon Castle said.

Joining Wembanyama on the league's All-Defensive First Team is Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren, Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson, Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and Boston Celtics Swiss Army Knife Derrick White.

Scottie Barnes (TOR), Cason Wallace (OKC), Bam Adebayo (MIA), O.G. Anunoby (NYK) and Dyson Daniels (ATL) made up All-Defensive Second Team. Stephon Castle was the first player left out, finishing with five first-place votes and 36 second-place votes.

Regarding Wembanyama, the Spurs are 12.3 points per 100 possessions better defensively when he is on the floor vs. when he rides the bench (Cleaning the Glass).

Still, his defensive prowess is most commonly attributed to his ability to block shots. While it doesn't complete his capabilities, Wembanyama often leans on it.

"It's something I've been working on forever," Wembanyama said. "It's probably the area in (my) game where I feel most comfortable."

After three seasons, San Antonio welcomed its first playoff berth since 2019 behind Wembanyama and company; a postseason series against the Oklahoma City Thunder has been brewing since the NBA Cup's Knockout Stages in December.

Chasing a far more important piece of hardware than All-Defensive First Team, Wembanyama has his eyes set on beating Oklahoma City before anything else.

"If we don't know that it's impossible," Wembanyama said. "We will do it."