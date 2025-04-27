Spurs Predicted To Land Big Ten Freshman of the Year in NBA Mock Draft
With still two months remaining before the 2025 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs have plenty of time to decide who sits atop their draft board.
According to a recent mock draft by Yahoo! Sports' Kevin O'Connor, it may be Big Ten Freshman of the Year Derik Queen. The Maryland product averaged 16.5 points, nine rebounds and 1.9 assists in Maryland's Sweet Sixteen effort this season, and stands to provide some needed depth at the center position for San Antonio.
"Queen’s leaning buzzer-beating game-winner to send Maryland to the Sweet 16 is one of the highlights of March Madness," Kevin O'Connor wrote, "and it captured why he’s such a highly touted prospect."
Adding Queen would allow Victor Wembanyama more offensive freedom as a positionless scorer, and wouldn't be a detriment on the defensive end given Wembanyama's coverage.
"Wemby would cover for all the concerns about Queen’s interior defense, instead allowing Queen to do what he’s better at it and roam the perimeter and help inside," O'Connor wrote. "Offensively, Wemby’s shooting prowess eases the pressure on Queen to develop his own jumper."
The Spurs still don't know the order in which they'll pick, as to be determined by May's Draft Lottery. Assuming they don't end up with the No. 1 overall pick, Queen would certainly be a worthwhile consideration.
That all depends on the order, however.
