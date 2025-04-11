Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Joins Luka Dončić in NBA History
As the race to the end of the regular season winds down, the San Antonio Spurs won't be playing basketball much longer. They still have plenty to look forward to regarding their future, however.
Stephon Castle epitomizes that.
This month, Castle has averaged 18.8 points, eight rebounds and 7.8 assists. Several times he's flirted with a triple-double, yet if you asked him about it, he'd defer. Even if the discourse involed a Rookie of the Month Award.
"I wasn't thinking about that coming into the game," Castle said after securing the award for March in early April. "I know their team didn't care about that at all."
In addition to another stellar month, Castle also joined an elite group of stars over the span of the last 15 games. Beyond him, only Luka Dončić, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled at least 300 points, 95 assists and 85 rebounds.
“It's fun ... just playing free,” the rookie said. “I feel like that just came from really learning my teammates all season, just really putting it all together.”
San Antonio was eliminated from playoff contention with a handful of games left on its slate. Since then, Castle has gotten a chance to flex his skill set without pressure — a circumstance that will certainly change when next season comes around.
For now, though? The Spurs have nothing to lose.
