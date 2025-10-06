Spurs Rule Out De'Aaron Fox, Multiple Key Players for Preseason Opener
The San Antonio Spurs have put together an intriguing roster heading into the 2025-26 season, and Monday night's preseason opener was expected to be a great time to showcase their new look. However, the Spurs are tracking to be severely shorthanded as they face the Guangzhou Loong-Lions in an exhibition match at Frost Bank Center on Monday.
Of course, all eyes are on Victor Wembanyama as he gears up for his third NBA season after a season-ending deep vein thrombosis diagnosis cut his sophomore campaign short. Luckily, the 7-foot-4 French phenom is looking as good as ever.
During a public scrimmage, Wembanyama drove the lane and threw down a dunk over new backup center Luke Kornet.
This new-look Wembanyama, who seemingly got stronger and more polished over the offseason, has a great group of players around him, including guys like De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan. However, all of those players will be sidelined for San Antonio's preseason opener, leaving Wembanyama to practically fend for himself.
Spurs rule out seven key players
The Spurs have reportedly ruled out seven key players for Monday's preseason opener, including stars like De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. Alongside them on the bench will be Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Kelly Olynyk, and Jordan McLaughlin.
Luckily, that is where San Antonio's injuries end for Monday's game, but it does eliminate an opportunity for their core group to get comfortable with each other with in-game reps.
Spurs' point guard problem
Fox is expected to miss the entirety of preseason action, and potentially the 2025-26 regular season opener, with a hamstring injury. Castle and Harper, two promising young guards, are both dealing with minor injuries and will eventually play in the preseason, but just not on Monday night. With all three of these guards sidelined against the Loong-Lions, along with McLaughlin, the Spurs' next point guard up is a question mark.
Of course, since it is just a preseason game, the Spurs can throw anybody in that position and it will be fine, but the Spurs only have five preseason opportunities to get some valuable in-game reps before the regular season starts.
Many people assume that injuries during preseason action do not matter, but the Spurs will have to take some time during the regular season to adjust to their new-look roster and likely new schemes, since they are not healthy in these exhibition games.