Spurs Starter, Sunday, January 7, 2025: Do the Chicago Bulls have the Spurs' Number?

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft and more.

Tanner Marlar

Jan 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) defends against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Last night, the San Antonio Spurs took another loss to the Chicago Bulls in heartbreaking fashion. The operative word there, of course, is "another."

The game served as the second loss for San Antonio at the hands of this Bulls squad during the regular season dating back to December 5 when the Spurs got handed a 139-124 beat down. Granted, there was no Victor Wembanyama in the earlier game this year, but the result of last night still begs the question - do the Bulls have San Antonio figured out?

Chicago center Nikola Vucevic held Wembanyama to 23 points, which turned out to be just enough when accompanied by some poor performances at the charity stripe and behind the arc. Either way, San Antonio will need to figure something out as the All-Star break draws nearer.

Now, onto the headlines.

The News

Today's Schedule

No game scheduled | Next: at Milwaukee (Wed., Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. CT)

The Full Schedule

The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

On This Date in Spurs History ...

January 8. 1967: Willie Anderson was born in Greenville, S.C.

January 8, 1980: George Gervin scored 53 points, the most ever in HemisFair Arena, against Denver. He went on to win his third NBA scoring title by averaging 33.1 points per game.

January 8, 1986: Johnny Moore finished with 26 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds and nine steals as San Antonio pummeled Golden State, 139-94. He would go on to finish second in the league in steals (2.79 average), and third in assists (10.0)

Quote of the Day

“Consistency. That is the system. We just want to do things consistently, methodically, just do them over and over again, just wear people down. That’s defensively, that’s offensively, and that is the system in its basic form.”

Tim Duncan

The Closer

