Spurs Starter, Sunday, January 7, 2025: Do the Chicago Bulls have the Spurs' Number?
Last night, the San Antonio Spurs took another loss to the Chicago Bulls in heartbreaking fashion. The operative word there, of course, is "another."
The game served as the second loss for San Antonio at the hands of this Bulls squad during the regular season dating back to December 5 when the Spurs got handed a 139-124 beat down. Granted, there was no Victor Wembanyama in the earlier game this year, but the result of last night still begs the question - do the Bulls have San Antonio figured out?
Chicago center Nikola Vucevic held Wembanyama to 23 points, which turned out to be just enough when accompanied by some poor performances at the charity stripe and behind the arc. Either way, San Antonio will need to figure something out as the All-Star break draws nearer.
Now, onto the headlines.
The News
1. READ: Bulls Rally to Beat Spurs despite Victor Wembanyama's Stellar Performance
San Antonio Spurs led by as many 15 points in the fourth quarter of Monday's game, but found itself on the wrong end of a 114-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
2. READ: Victor Wembanyama Earns 'Special' Praise from Nikola Jokić
The San Antonio Spurs walked out of Ball Arena with a road win in Game 1 of their two-game bout with the Denver Nuggets, and Victor Wembanyama was a big reason why, which earned him even more praise from Nikola Jokić.
3. READ: Against Jokić, Nuggets, Victor Wembanyama Earned His Praise
Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone and a score of players spoke very highly of Victor Wembanyama after the 113-110 Spurs win Friday night. Safe to say, it was warranted.
Today's Schedule
No game scheduled | Next: at Milwaukee (Wed., Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. CT)
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 8. 1967: Willie Anderson was born in Greenville, S.C.
January 8, 1980: George Gervin scored 53 points, the most ever in HemisFair Arena, against Denver. He went on to win his third NBA scoring title by averaging 33.1 points per game.
January 8, 1986: Johnny Moore finished with 26 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds and nine steals as San Antonio pummeled Golden State, 139-94. He would go on to finish second in the league in steals (2.79 average), and third in assists (10.0)
Quote of the Day
“Consistency. That is the system. We just want to do things consistently, methodically, just do them over and over again, just wear people down. That’s defensively, that’s offensively, and that is the system in its basic form.”- Tim Duncan
