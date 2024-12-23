San Antonio Spurs Forward Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama can check off another first as the second year phenom continues to take the NBA by storm. Wembanyama was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career after he averaged 36 points, seven blocks, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in two Spurs victories.
READ MORE: Spurs Veteran Harrison Barnes Named Western Conference Player of the Week
Wembanyama got his week started with a 42 point performance in the Spurs 133-126 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. He followed it up with a 30 point, 10 block double-double performance in a 114-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Wembanyama's 42-point effort against the Hawks was his second-highest scoring output of the season, trailing only a 50-point effort against the Wizards in November. His defensive performance against the Trail Blazers set a new personal season high in blocks with 10, clearing his previous mark of nine against the Clippers in early November, while it helped him achieve his 11th double-double in 23 appearances this season.
The Spurs have four games this week including being featured on Christmas Day against the New York Knicks, providing Wembanyama a national audience to showcase his skills. The honor is Wembanyama's first of his career but he is the second Spur to win the award this season as forward Harrison Barnes won Nov. 25.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
San Antonio Spurs Keep Climbing In Week 10 NBA Power Rankings
Just a Spurs Minute: Where Will Victor Wembanyama Land on the All-Time Blocks Charts?
3 Key Takeaways From the Spurs’ Resounding Win Over Portland
Spurs Rumored to Target Kings Star De’Aaron Fox in Bold Trade Move