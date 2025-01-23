Spurs Starter, Thursday, January 23, 2025: R.C. Buford Offers Updates on Greg Popovich's Status
San Antonio Spurs CEO R.C. Buford offered an update on their sidelined Hall of Fame head coach, Greg Popivich ahead of the Spurs playing games in Paris this week.
"All I can share is he's attacking his rehab in a way that, you know Pop, you've observed him for years," Buford said Wednesday. "The same resilience that he's shown over the course of our career as a coach, he's approaching his return in his rehab in an incredibly unique way. The relationships that he had with our former players and the care that they're sharing with him is amazing. And his improvement continues."
Popovich has missed 35 games after suffering a stroke at the team's arena on Nov. 2. The Spurs elevated Mitch Johnson to interim head coach as he works to return to health.
The News
Extra Point: Expect Wembanyama to Go Off in Paris
Today's Schedule
vs. Indiana Pacers, Thursday, Jan. 23 (1:00 p.m. CST)
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 23, 2015: George Gervin’s record for scoring the most points in a quarter, 33, which he set April 9, 1978 in New Orleans, was broken when Klay Thompson notched 37 for Golden State against Sacramento.
Quote of the Day
"What went wrong for us? They played better than we did."- Gregg Popovich
The Closer
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Threads: San Antonio Spurs On SI @sanantonioSpursOnSI
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here