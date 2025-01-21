Spurs Starter, Tuesday, January 21, 2025: Spurs Making the Trip to Paris
The San Antonio Spurs have made the trip to Paris for this week's game against the Indiana Pacers.
The team took to social media to share some activities ahead of the matchup.
The News
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins discussed the state of big men in the NBA and Victor Wembanyama's meteoric rise in an interview with Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson.
After a stellar start to his rookie season with the Austin Spurs, two-way rookie Riley Minix will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing successful surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
The San Antonio Spurs spent five days in Los Angeles awaiting a chance to hit the court against the Lakers. When it finally happened, Chris Paul had a chance to make the trip mean more than just a win in the standings.
Today's Schedule
No game scheduled | Next vs. Indiana Pacers, Thursday, Jan. 23 (1:00 p.m. CST)
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 21, 1984: Acquired Ron Brewer from Golden State for a second-round draft pick in 1985 and cash; Received a second-round draft pick in 1984 for Keith Edmonson.
January 21, 1987: Waived Tyrone Corbin, the 1985 second-round pick at No. 35 overall.
January 21, 1992: Fired Head Coach Larry Brown; Named Bob Bass interim head coach.
January 21, 1999: Obtained Steve Kerr from Chicago for Chuck Person and a conditional first-round pick.
Quote of the Day
"Good, better, best. Never let it rest. Until your good is better and your better is best."- Tim Duncan
The Closer
