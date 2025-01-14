'Brothers': Chris Paul's Quiet Act, 'Bigger Than Basketball' Legacy in Los Angeles
SAN ANTONIO — "Vic and I are going to go whether we win or you win."
A phone call between Chris Paul and Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick outlined the San Antonio Spurs veteran's exact plan. Win or lose, he was going to deliver. But what exactly?
That much, prior to the Spurs' bout with the Lakers in downtown Los Angeles amid the continued spread of wildfires, remained between the coach, the veteran and his 21-year-old teammate.
Afterward, it was perhaps the biggest spectacle of the night.
Following San Antonio's blowout victory at Crypto.com Arena, Paul made his way to a row of courtside seats opposite the team benches. Waiting for him were Kai and Knox Redick — J.J.'s sons, who had recently lost their basketball memorabilia collection in the Palisades Fire that consumed the Redicks' rental home just days earlier.
"All of their basketball cards," Redick explained, "they had a collection of jerseys and cards. They lost all of that."
For the boys, starting fresh was an unavoidable truth. Their gear was far from the only thing lost in the fire, but their connection to the game — their father’s legacy — felt irreparably altered.
Luckily, Paul and Victor Wembanyama gave them a head start.
"You play a lot in this league," Paul said of him and Wembanyama giving Redick's sons signed, game-worn jerseys. "Some guys are just teammates, but J.J. is part of my family ... It just hits different when people are close to you."
"I told him I wanted to do that for his boys," he added. "I know how big of basketball fans they are.”
During that phone call, Paul laid it out. Redick was excited at the idea; all it took was getting Wembanyama on board, which turned out to be simple.
"Chris asked me if it was OK for me to do that," Wembanyama said. "I didn't know they were huge fans, (but) J.J. is a person I like that was directly impacted by (the fires). If I could make those kids' days, I'll do it."
The pair of Spurs have already given out a few jerseys this season. Paul has been part of his share of jersey swaps — Wembanyama, too, though he tends to gift his jerseys to younger kids when he can.
Monday night was no different, but it certainly meant more.
Part of that was due to the ongoing natural disaster in the area. Paul, for one, had experienced the chaos caused by the wildfires vicariously, explaining that his family had to evacuate Los Angeles.
Perhaps he understood how lucky he was to be able to guarantee their safety. Or maybe the magnitude of the moment with Redick's sons also had to do with the narrative he's long seen surround the sport.
One that was being brought front and center.
"It's much bigger than basketball," Reaves, vocalizing its importance, said prior to facing the Spurs. "It's much bigger than any individual in here."
It was, and while Paul had been around plenty — the COVID-19 suspension and 2011 NBA lockout are just two examples — it was a first-time thing for some of his younger teammates.
“It is something that’s not really taught early on as an NBA player," Wembanyama said of being a public role model as a professional athlete. "It is a real responsibility. Not a pressure, but definitely a responsibility.”
San Antonio spent five days in Los Angeles awaiting a chance to hit the court against the Lakers, the entire time preaching the importance of patience. When the first postponement came, it wasn't much of a surprise. It wasn't a thrill, either. Still, the Spurs kept their composure.
"They've been very understanding that we pale in comparison to what's really going on out here," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said, keeping the perspective larger than two 18-man rosters.
"(We're) wanting to see the community come back together," Harrison Barnes added.
For a large portion of Los Angeles — the Redicks included — that means starting fresh. But a little goes a long way, and Monday night, Kai and Knox had some extra family by their side.
Delivering two game-worn jerseys and a fresh sense of hope.
"When you've been in the league long enough, you have this big circle," Redick said. "It's people you like, people you love and then it's your brothers. Chris is in that inner-inner circle of brothers."
"It was nice of them to do it," he added. "Not surprised (he) did something like that."