Spurs Take Chance On Six-Foot Guard After Season-Ending Injury
The San Antonio Spurs have signed guard Isaiah Miller to an Exhibit-10 deal. They are looking to fill out their training camp roster, which could ultimately lead to a roster spot.
What an Exhibit-10 contract essentially is is when a player is guaranteed the minimum salary for an NBA contract, and they are usually for players competing for a G League spot, or in this case, a regular roster slot at the beginning of this season.
For Miller, who has spent time with several teams but most recently the Austin Spurs, this is a good opportunity for him to make an NBA comeback
Who is Isaiah Miller?
Miller is a quick and speedy guard who can get to the rim with ease in transition. He spent most of the 2024-25 season in the G League with the Austin Spurs, where he averaged 14.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 15 games. He ended it early after tearing his right ACL in February.
The 27-year-old, six-foot-tall guard is going to have to be able to make an impression on the young team. He'll be going head-to-head against other guards on the roster like De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, and more.
His head coach on the Spurs, Scott King, had some praise while he was with the team. "We (had) a team full of leaders," King said. "It's everybody. That creates a very competitive practice. It makes for some really strong basketball."
The Bigger Picture for The Spurs
Spurs fans should expect to see a young roster ready to compete this season. It's sprinkled with some veteran leadership, but for the most part, San Antonio is young and hungry enough to go at anyone.
Doubling down, if anyone is young and hungry, it is Miller who's looking for just one chance -- one opportunity to make his mark on a team. It will be interesting to see if he can make the roster for their opening night game, but if he ends up getting beat out, with his resume and skill set, the Austin Spurs will likely retain him, which could lead to a call-up later in the season.
Whatever happens, they're giving this six-foot guard a chance. It sounds like he'll compete and do the best he can, which is all the Spurs can really ask for.