Spurs, Warriors Teams To Watch for in Trade for NBA Rising Star
The San Antonio Spurs have higher expectations heading into the 2025-26 NBA season than they have had in years, and a large part of that is the growth of 21-year-old superstar center Victor Wembanyama.
While the Spurs have not made any crazy roster moves this offseason, they continue to build an incredible foundation around Wembanyama. Putting together a young core group of De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Carter Bryant, and more helps the Spurs properly build around Wembanyama's timeline.
However, even though the Spurs are committed to their young core, Wembanyama is good enough to assemble a championship-caliber roster around him, and the franchise has enough assets to make a big trade for a star if they feel it is necessary.
Who could the Spurs trade for?
NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the Spurs and Golden State Warriors could be competing for one of the league's top trade targets, New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.
"The more realistic trade target [for the Warriors], then, would likely be New Orleans Pelicans swingman Trey Murphy III," Fischer wrote. "...Sources say that the Warriors have a strong affinity for Murphy and have made outreach to New Orleans as recently as this summer. Yet sources say that the Pelicans, to be clear, have batted away calls for the 25-year-old, valuing him highly.
"Another team known to have registered trade interest in Murphy, sources say, is San Antonio."
What makes Trey Murphy III so intriguing?
Murphy III, 25, is growing into one of the premier two-way talents in the NBA. However, his talents are stuck on a struggling Pelicans franchise. Last season, Murphy III averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with 45.4/36.1/88.7 shooting splits, truly emerging as a rising NBA star.
Fischer assured that the Pelicans are hesitant to trade away Murphy III, and rightfully so, but the Spurs undoubtedly have enough to sweeten a trade offer for him. The Warriors, on the other hand, are severely limited in trade assets, which makes a deal for him seem unlikely.
The Spurs have a plethora of high-level guard talent, so acquiring a potential All-Star-caliber wing like Murphy III would make their lineup feel much more complete.