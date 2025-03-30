Starting Lineup Change Due to Injury in Celtics-Spurs
The Boston Celtics are set to face off against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio on Saturday night, as the Celtics will be eyeing to extend their winning streak to eight games. As for the Spurs, they'll likely be looking to avoid any serious changes to their NBA Draft lottery odds come May.
Ever since Victor Wembanyama went down for San Antonio, it's been nothing but bad news. Not only was Gregg Popovich ruled out for the remainder of the season, but star point guard De'Aaron Fox was next to follow. As the team looks to see what they have from their players, the Spurs have made a change to their starting lineup for Saturday's contest.
The Spurs are set to start with Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and Jeremy Sochan. Sochan gets interested back into the starting lineup after being on the bench the past three games, as the Spurs will hope they can see similar production to his last start when he posted 23 points and nine rebounds in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
The ninth-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Spurs will have the option to extend Sochan this summer. Therefore, his play to close out the season could affect that decision by the Spurs. Especially tonight on the defensive end, as he'll look to showcase against a Celtics team that put up 132 points against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.
As for tip-off in San Antonio on Saturday night, the Spurs and Celtics are set to get underway at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBA TV.
Related Articles
What Does Grizzlies' Taylor Jenkins Firing Mean for Spurs?
In Face of Adversity, Spurs Turn to Hardwood ‘Sanctuary’