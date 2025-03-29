What Does Grizzlies' Taylor Jenkins Firing Mean for San Antonio Spurs?
SAN ANTONIO — Two months ago, Taylor Jenkins and two teams worth of reporters crammed into the visiting coach's interview room deep in the hallways of Frost Bank Center.
Jenkins was posed with a question regarding a privilege he and few others had. San Antonio Spurs captain Gregg Popovich and acting coach Mitch Johnson were on the list, as was current Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer.
What was it like to coach a center standing 7-foot-3 or taller?
"It's so unique," Jenkins said. "Both guys are different in their own rights. (Victor) Wembanyama is having an unbelievable second season. He's one of the best players in the game. It's going to be that way for a very long time."
The praise went on.
"A lot of people can make their assumptions of what these guys are capable of or not," Jenkins said. "In our case, with Zach (Edey), I've seen so much growth from the guy. Everyone thinks he's just a one-way player on offense or defense, but I've seen so much versatility."
That night, Edey and Wembanyama got to it. Edey notched six quick points near the rim, including a shot over top of Wembanyama, and his height equivalent countered with an eight-block half.
A few weeks later, the pair met again. Both recorded a double-double, but all three contests went in favor of the Memphis Grizzlies, who had quickly climbed back near the top of the Western Conference, poised for a fourth straight playoff berth under Jenkins.
Unbeknownst the 40-year-old, that was his last time facing Wembanyama as the Grizzlies' coach.
San Antonio's young star was ruled out on Feb. 20 with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, which kept him on the bench for the Spurs' final contest against Memphis on March 1. Four weeks after that game, Jenkins was fired.
The Grizzlies, still possessing the West's No. 5 seed, have fallen short in four of their last five games — a byproduct of Ja Morant's extended absence due to a left hamstring strain — but look to have a strong upside in a stacked conference.
Yet, with only nine games left on the docket, Jenkins was called in for a meeting with Memphis' front office and let go in person.
“I’m genuinely appreciative of Taylor’s contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons," Grizzlies president and general manager Zach Kleiman said. "This was a difficult decision given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor’s leadership.
"I wish Taylor the very best going forward.”
Thursday's move came as a shock to the masses not immediately involved with the decision and leaves quite a few questions in the air regarding the rationale. The long-term ramifications are as murky as the move itself, but in the short-term, it could open a door for the Spurs.
Jenkins' coaching roots were planted in San Antonio when he first served as an basketball operations intern during the 2007-08 season. After that, he was hired to work with the then-Austin Toros as both an assistant and head coach.
His success there, which materialized in several D-League playoff berths and a championship, led him to follow Mike Budenholzer — who also began his career with the Spurs — to the Atlanta Hawks and then the Milwaukee Bucks.
Once hired in Memphis, the rest became history.
For the time being, Johnson remains at the helm of the Spurs' regular season efforts. Without Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, a chance at the Western Conference Play-In Tournament remains slim, but what comes next?
That much remains cloudy.
As long as Gregg Popovich — who has been away from the team, save for a lone appearance in late February to announce his decision to sit out out the remainder of the season, since Nov. 2, 2024 — wants a role on the Spurs' bench, he has it. He seems to like what he sees from Johnson, however.
"Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job," Popovich wrote in a statement, "and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding. I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching."
Should Popovich decide to step away, Johnson will be a top candidate for the position in his wake. But the Spurs will surely conduct due diligence with the opening, and with Wembanyama as a prime selling point, there will be takers.
As more comes to light about the fallout between Memphis and Jenkins, the prospect of him being one of them will become clearer.
Until then, San Antonio will keep trucking forward.
Just like it has all season.
