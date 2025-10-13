Stephon Castle's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Pacers Preseason Game
The San Antonio Spurs have been perfect so far in the preseason, holding a 3-0 record with wins over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Miami Heat and Utah Jazz. On Monday night, they'll look to keep their record perfect when they match up with the Indiana Pacers in the first half of their back-to-back contests against the reigning Eastern Conference Champions.
So far this preseason, it's mainly just been the Victor Wembanyama show, as key members of the team have been sidelined, making way for the French phenom to show fans what he could look like as he enters Year 3. In their last game against the Jazz, rookie guard Dylan Harper made his debut. Against the Pacers Monday night, another key guard is set to make his as well.
After missing the team's first three preseason games, 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle will make his preseason debut, per our Matt Guzman. Castle has been dealing with a knee injury, but will now get back on the court as San Antonio's guard rotation gets ready for the upcoming season.
"I'm super excited," Castle said after shootaround Monday, looking forward to his preseason debut. "I got to be on the sideline and watch for a couple of games, but it's always good to be out there on the court."
Expectations For Castle In Year Two
After San Antonio's playoff hopes were essentially gone in the second half of last season, with both Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox sidelined, Castle's role increased, and it showed in his statistics.
After the All-Star break last season, Castle's averages jumped to 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while slightly improving his true shooting percentage. Impressive numbers, Castle's efficiency still needs to improve, and he's not yet a reliable option from beyond the arc (28.5 3PT% last season).
San Antonio has plenty of talent in their backcourt heading into next season with Harper and Fox alongside Castle, but someone will need to emerge as a consistent threat from three if they want this three-man rotation to be sustainable. From his time at UConn and his one season with the Spurs, Castle hasn't shown much of that so far.
Outside of the offensive end, being able to contribute positively on the defensive end of the floor will be a must for Castle. Even though Wembanyama and Luke Kornet should be able to hold things down at the rim, there are still plenty of talented guards that players like Castle will be facing often in a loaded Western Conference.
Castle didn't participate in the Summer League, so fans will get their first official glimpse at the Year 2 version of Castle on Monday night against the Pacers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST.