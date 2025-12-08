SAN ANTONIO — Julian Champagnie made his presence known with a smile, easing any nerves his sophomore point guard might have had facing the media again.

Stephon Castle's hair was tied up like usual. A microphone pinched the neckline of his practice jersey while both of his hands rested on his hips. Under the lights in an empty Smoothie King Center, his ramp-up process officially bit the dust.

"The injury that I had, it heals fast," Castle explained before the slightest nod to his hip flexor. "I was just trying to do things to make this feel better."

The San Antonio Spurs made do without Castle, who, prior to his injury, had been on pace for a stronger second season than his Rookie of the Year campaign a year prior. But he wasn't the only key piece missing.

Victor Wembanyama's first absence of the season came in the same contest that Castle left early; the point guard sat out of the second half against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 16 after nagging hip soreness became too much to burden.

At the time, Wembanyama's calf strain had yet to be diagnosed, and Jordan McLaughlin's hamstring hadn't been tested. Both haven't played since.

“They are all progressing on the court,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “We’ve just got to continue to do that and see how they react.”

Nov 16, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) in front of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

During his recovery, Castle rewatched his team's victory over Sacramento. He wasn't able to pinpoint more than a rough time estimate regarding his hip, but made clear it wasn't a lingering thought in his mind.

"I still don't know," he admitted Monday morning, "(but) I feel great. I took some time to get back healthy, but it's always good to be with the guys."

Without Castle, San Antonio has gone 7-3, including a pair of road NBA Cup wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets to secure a spot in the Knockout Stage as the winner of West Group C. Its three losses, however, came in games where opposing teams found ways to spread the wealth.

Missing a key facilitator proved costly on that front. It's why San Antonio is excited to return to full health in the near future.

"It's definitely amazing to see everyone back working," Spurs rookie Dylan Harper said. "We did well without those guys. When they come back, you'll see a whole other team."

De'Aaron Fox has led the backcourt charge flanked by David Jones Garcia — that arrangement has allowed the Spurs to tread water. They hope adding back Castle helps them swim; his value on the court has seldom been a point of contention.

“Steph has proven, in three years, everything," Johnson said. “In high school, he was an All-American who was the main creator ... (then) he goes to UConn and plays every position but (that). And then he arrived here, and … played every single role.”

Some nights, Castle is asked to turn to his bread and butter and get downhill. Other times, he's asked to find shots for his teammates while protecting the ball. Monday night, he's expecting a call to be himself.

“What he has already done is something we want to continue to grow him in," Johnson said. "I think he’s built for it and has already shown the chops to do it.”

Nov 12, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

This season, Castle has averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists on a much-improved 50 percent shooting clip from the field. A senseless argument regarding the Spurs' ability to roster three star guards never affected his mindset, but without Wembanyama, he, Fox and Harper have a chance to prove their combined potential.

"I don't know what the plan is," Castle said of a potential minutes restriction, "but I'm good. I feel good enough to play as much as I need to."

The Spurs aren't planning to rush Wembanyama's return-to-play process, even with an upcoming winner-take-all matchup in Los Angeles. Until he returns, Castle will attempt to find his rhythm and help rejuvenate San Antonio's offense.

Now injury-free, he hasn't forgotten who's still missing.

"We're having a good year right now," Castle said, "and we still haven't had our whole team. It's a blessing and a curse at the same time. Guys get more comfortable, more shots ... but obviously, we want the whole team together to get to our full potential."

Tipoff between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans — Castle's midseason return — from Smoothie King Center is set for 7 p.m. Central.