The Joe Gaither Show: Do Spurs Belong on Christmas This Season?
After a lowly season record-wise for the San Antonio Spurs, the question about how high their ceiling is remains at the forefront of the discussions surrounding the young team.
With Victor Wembanyama, it's likely that it will continue to improve, especially as the 7-footer continues to find his rhythm and consistency. That being said, the final product is still a ways away.
Sure, Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes and Stephon Castle are set to make big impacts and help take San Antonio a step up from last season, but the squad as a collective hasn't proven anything just yet, so when it comes to the matter of marquee matchups, Christmas Day is likely out of the picture.
That doesn't mean there aren't big-time matchups that the Spurs will have circled once the full regular season schedule comes out, nor does it prevent the team from improving on last season's 22-60 record, but there are things to consider regarding just how much praise and glory the Silver & Black should recieve.
San Antonio has the attention. It just needs to back it up and earn it even further.
