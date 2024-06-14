The NBA Finals: Preview, How to Watch Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 4
The Dallas Mavericks are living their worst-case scenario.
After entering the series with confidence as arguably the most complete — health wise — team the Boston Celtics had faced throughout the postseason, it seemed as if they'd have the upper hand. As it turns out, that was far from the truth. They're now trailing 3-0 in the series and down to their last life.
Boston added back Kristaps Porzingis, who had a solid return in Game 1, and to this point, has relied on full-team efforts to put together wins. Derrick White had a game-clinching block while the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 61 points in Game 3.
READ MORE: The NBA Finals and More With Matt Guzman on The Joe Gaither Show
On the Mavericks' side, Luka Doncic has had a strong showing throughout the series, but he's easily been the biggest producer for Dallas during a series where having a player like Kyrie Irving would prove to be especially helpful. The Mavericks have begun to find a rhythm and kept things close in both of Games 2 and 3, but they now fear it may have been too little too late.
One more loss and their championship aspirations are over. If they want to avoid that, they can certainly try, though coming back down three games is more-than difficult.
That being said, here's what you need to know ahead of Game 4:
General Info, How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 14
- Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: ESPN on ABC
- Live Stream: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV
- Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook
- Spread: Mavericks -1.5
- TOTAL: 211.5
- Money Line: Celtics -118, Mavericks -110
Mavericks vs. Celtics Injury Report
Dallas Mavericks
- PG Luka Doncic - QUESTIONABLE (throatic)
Boston Celtics
- C Kristaps Porzingis - QUESTIONABLE (leg)
Biggest Storyline(s) to Watch
No team in NBA History has ever come back from down 3-0.
Some have come close, but ultimately, winning four games in a row with no margin of error always proves to be too tall a task. For the Dallas Mavericks, their season isn't over yet, but history has made its conclusion almost a foregone conclusion.
Doncic doesn't want to believe that.
“It's not over till it's over," the Mavericks' superstar said following Game 3. "We've just got to believe. Like I always say, it's first to four. We're going to stay together."
He's right, in a sense. The NBA Finals have not concluded, yet, and Dallas still has a chance to make noise instead of being swept in the biggest series of the season, For that to happen, however, Doncic, Irving and the rest of the Mavericks will have to hit their home court with vengeance.
If they do, they'll give themselves at least one more game. If not? They'll have to watch the Celtics celebrate an NBA-leading 18th championship on their home floor.
That's the last thing they want to do.