Three-Team NBA Trade Idea Pairs Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama
The Milwaukee Bucks had a sour end to their 2024-25 campaign, losing to the Indiana Pacers 4-1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Many figured the Bucks' season was over when star point guard Damian Lillard went down with a season-ending injury, and now there are plenty of questions around the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The two-time NBA MVP led the Bucks to a championship in 2021, but has failed to make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals since, including three consecutive first-round exits.
Of course, Antetokounmpo has found a great home in Milwaukee throughout his 12-year career, but could he be on the move this offseason?
Even if Antetokounmpo were to get shopped this offseason, there are only a handful of teams with the assets to make a push for him. One of the most intriguing options would be the San Antonio Spurs.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel came up with a three-time trade idea between the Bucks, Spurs, and Orlando Magic that would pair Antetokounmpo with young superstar Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs receive: F Giannis Antetokounmpo, G Pat Connaughton
Orlando Magic receive: F Harrison Barnes
Milwaukee Bucks receive: G Devin Vassell, F Keldon Johnson, G Cole Anthony, F Jett Howard, SAS 2025 1st-round pick, ATL 2025 1st-round pick (via SAS), ORL 2025 2nd-round pick (Pick No. 46), ATL 2027 1st-round pick (via SAS, Unprotected)
Antetokounmpo, at his worst, is a top-four player in the NBA, and putting him in a frontcourt alongside 21-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama would be a game-breaker.
In this trade, the Spurs sent out three starting-caliber players and three first-round picks, but two of them were from the Atlanta Hawks. This would likely not be the best offer Milwaukee would receive for Antetokounmpo, but the Spurs have the pieces to sweeten the deal if necessary.