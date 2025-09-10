Victor Wembanyama Controversially Ranks Lakers Legend Over Tim Duncan
The NBA is entering a new era of superstars, especially as guys like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant all inch closer to retirement. At the forefront of the NBA's new era is San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama, 21, is coming off one of the best two-year stretches to start his career the league has ever seen, especially in his sophomore campaign. Last season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game with 47.6/35.2/83.6 shooting splits.
Wembanyama was well on his way to becoming the youngest Defensive Player of the Year winner in NBA history before his season was cut short with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, but the 7-foot-3 French phenom still has plenty of time to cement himself alongside the greats.
The NBA's all-time greats
Of course, the expectation is that Wembanyama will eventually reach the same level as some of the greatest players in NBA history. However, he has a long way to go to even become the Spurs' greatest player.
Tim Duncan is one of the greatest players in NBA history and undoubtedly the best player the franchise has ever seen. The Hall of Fame forward was a 15-time All-Star, five-time champion, three-time Finals MVP, two-time NBA MVP, and 15-time All-NBA and All-Defensive Team.
There is a common discussion about who is higher on the NBA's all-time ranking between Tim Duncan and Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, and Wembanyama had a very surprising answer.
Wembanyama takes Kobe over Duncan
While doing a live question-and-answer on the Spurs' Instagram page, Wembanyama was asked if he has Kobe Bryant or Tim Duncan higher on his all-time ranking.
"Tim Duncan or Kobe? Tough question. Probably Kobe all-time," Wembanyama said before a pause. "Eh, actually, I don't know. I don't know."
Wembanyama initially takes Bryant over Duncan when talking about who is better all-time, but then second-guesses himself. Whether that was Wembanyama realizing that he chose the unpopular answer, especially while speaking on the Spurs' official account, or if he genuinely could not decide, that question certainly put him in a tough position.
Of course, you could make a legitimate case for either Bryant or Duncan, as both are five-time NBA champions while playing in the same era. However, as the expected "next Tim Duncan" for the Spurs, many would assume that Wembanyama would be taking his predecessor.