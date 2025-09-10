Victor Wembanyama Convinces Spurs to Hold Innovative Tryout for NBA Fans
The NBA might be the highest level of basketball competition on the planet, but there's no question that the most intimidating basketball environments anywhere can be found in a handful of European countries that are becoming more and more known for producing NBA talent.
Between shooting off flares, engaging in deafening and synchronized chanting, and providing one of the more generally insane sporting environments you can think of, fans in countries like Serbia, Turkey, and France have become synonymous with pure passion for the sport and whichever club they root for.
With extensive experience playing in raucous European environments during his youth and teenage years in the French and EuroLeagues, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is leading the charge to create a consistent team of "superfans" who will show up and create a similar atmosphere at Spurs games this season and beyond. Wembanyama is even hosting tryouts for the squad.
Building An Army
In an article published by the Associated Press on Tuesday, more details about the special fan club were revealed.
"In short, Wembanyama and the Spurs are looking for some high-energy fans who can commit to attending at least 75% of the team's home games this season, plus are willing to "participate in chants and rituals" all while supporting "with passion and respect." There's a $999 membership cost to be in the new club, and it comes with some privileges such as discounts and the chance to meet surprise special guests," AP wrote.
Wembanyama provided a brief comment for the story, which he believes will create a legitimate on-court advantage for the Spurs in the coming seasons if things go according to plan.
"If this group of ultras reaches its full potential, I have no doubt that it's going to help us win games in the future for sure," Wembanyama said. "I mean, the 41 regular-season games at home this season, that's 41 opportunities for them to push in the fourth quarter and give us that extra energy and that second wind that can give us the win."
Wembanyama and the Spurs are set to open the season with two consecutive road games, but they'll make their debut at home on Oct. 26 against the Brooklyn Nets.
Related Articles
• De'Aaron Fox Says Quiet Part Out Loud On Draymond Green in Resurfaced Comments
• Ex-Spur's Blunt Message to Victor Wembanyama After Georgia-France Upset
• NBA Insider Suggests Potential Blockbuster Spurs-Timberwolves Trade