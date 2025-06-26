Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper Exchange at 2025 NBA Draft Goes Viral
Despite some speculation that the San Antonio Spurs were going to trade the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft for a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jaylen Brown, the franchise kept the pick and selected Dylan Harper out of Rutgers.
Harper, 19, averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in his lone season at Rutgers, cementing himself as the top guard in this year's class. The Spurs seemingly had their eyes on Harper all along, and opted to keep his draft rights, rather than send them away for a proven star.
Harper seems ecstatic to join superstar center Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, as the new teammates had a short conversation on the phone at Wednesday's draft that has gone viral.
"Hey, I play for the Spurs. My name is Vic, " Wembanyama said to Harper.
"Yessir, I know who you are. My name is Dylan, I just got drafted to the Spurs. I think I'm your teammate now," Harper responded.
"We lit," Wembanyama said. "...Hell yeah, we gonna work for sure man. Enjoy. You should celebrate tonight... Welcome and enjoy."
The Spurs have the most loaded guard room in the NBA now with De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper, all top-five picks to play alongside 21-year-old big man Victor Wembanyama. Of course, the Spurs have the assets to make a move for another proven star, but their future is so bright that there is no need to sacrifice that to compete right away.