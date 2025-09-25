Victor Wembanyama Leapfrogs Steph Curry, LeBron James in NBA Player Rankings
The 2025-26 NBA season is right around the corner, and the San Antonio Spurs have as high expectations as they have had in years. Built around 21-year-old center Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs are gearing up to compete for a title for the next decade, at least.
However, will they be able to compete for a championship this early? Last season, Wembanyama showed that he is already one of the best centers in the NBA, as he was well on his way to becoming the youngest Defensive Player of the Year winner in league history before his sophomore campaign was cut short.
If Wembanyama can stay healthy and on the same trajectory that he showed last year, he and his new-look supporting cast should be able to help the Spurs compete in the grueling Western Conference.
Wembanyama's 2025-26 outlook
Last year, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.8 blocks per game with impressive 47.6/35.2/83.6 shooting splits. However, the Spurs were just 21-25 in the 46 games that he played in. For the Spurs to be successful, of course, Wembanyama needs to take his expected leap, but so does everyone around him.
Luckily, Wembanyama is projected to be a top-five player in the NBA next season. ESPN released their top ten NBA player rankings heading into the 2025-26 season, and Wembanyama leapfrogged a few superstars from last year.
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
3. Luka Doncic
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Victor Wembanyama
6. Anthony Edwards
7. Steph Curry
8. LeBron James
9. Kevin Durant
10. Jalen Brunson
Wembanyama was ranked 11th in ESPN's rankings last year, so he has leapfrogged Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant, and Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards. He also moved past Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, although he was left off the ranking altogether due to his long-term injury.
ESPN's Michael C. Wright noted his offseason workouts with legends Hakeen Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett as signifiers that he is in for a big 2025-26 season.
"It's a safe bet that Wembanyama's work with Garnett will instill a little more aggressiveness into the Frenchman's game, while Olajuwon likely schooled the third-year Spur in the sweet footwork and post moves that made the 12-time All-Star virtually unstoppable for 18 seasons in the NBA," Wright said.
Many fans are arguing that Wembanyama has not done enough to warrant a top-five ranking, especially ahead of seasoned superstars like LeBron James and Steph Curry. However, these rankings are a projection, meaning that ESPN believes that he will be a top-five player in the NBA for the 2025-26 season.