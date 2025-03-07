Victor Wembanyama Makes Big Gesture for De'Aaron Fox's Return
Sitting courtside at Golden 1 Center in a confoundingly purple T-shirt, Victor Wembanyama watched as the rest of his teammates got shots up before facing the Sacramento Kings.
It had been a while since the 21-year-old San Antonio Spurs star took flight after his season was ended prematurely due to a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in his right shoulder, but according to ESPN's Michael C. Wright, the medicine he'd been taking made it safe to do so.
The result? Wembanyama would be in the building to support Fox in his bittersweet homecoming.
"I saw the boos," Fox said, addressing the elephant in the room. "It is what it is. For people that I've come across already, It's been a lot of love. I really appreciate that ... I definitely appreciate the time I had here."
Ahead of Fox's return, further insight was revealed about the hullaballoo that encomposed his departure. A mixture of frustration caused by the lack of a steady head coach and a longing for further playoff success caused the point guard to look elsewhere.
As he explained, however, that really meant only San Antonio.
“There was no f***ing list," Fox explained. "I wanted to go to San Antonio."
Having Wembanyama and the rest of his new teammates with him will certainly make things slightly easier, but not even they could ease the difficulty of such a move.
"Having to pick up and move halfway across the country is definitely the hardest part," Fox said. "Other than that, this is the business we signed up for."
Are there misconceptions still out there regarding the end of Fox's tenure with the Kings? A slow, silent head shake was all she wrote. And as far as the point guard is concerned, there's only one thing to anticipate at Golden 1 Center Friday night.
"I expect a good basketball game," Fox said.
Tipoff between the Spurs and Kings is set for 10 p.m. EST.
