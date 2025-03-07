Victor Wembanyama Makes Big Gesture for De'Aaron Fox's Return

“There was no f***ing list. I wanted to go to San Antonio. A lot of people are mad, saying I handcuffed the team. Well, this is my career. It's not my job to help build your team. I'm not about to just go where they want me to go.”



— De’Aaron Fox 😳



(via @mikecwright, h/t… pic.twitter.com/6b6ZDUDleC