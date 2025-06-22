Victor Wembanyama's Appearance With Kevin Hart Goes Viral
After spending some time in China to start his 2025 offseason, San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama made his first big public appearance since the end of the season on Saturday.
In a huge Fanatics Fest that features athletes like LeBron James, Tom Brady, James Harden, and more, Wembanyama was undoubtedly one of the bright spots. Wembanyama quickly made his way to New York City from China before he heads home to France, as the 21-year-old superstar made sure to put on for the fans who came to see him at Fanatics Fest.
While Wembanyama made an on-stage appearance with LeBron James, Tom Brady, and more, he also got time to have a one-on-one with famous comedian Kevin Hart for an episode of Hart's "Cold as Balls" show. This is a special interview-style show where Hart and his special guest each sit in ice baths while they talk.
During this segment, a fan got a picture of Wembanyama and Hart standing next to each other, and the picture has gone viral for the hilarious height difference between the 7-foot-3 NBA star and 5-foot-5 (or shorter) comedian.
Via Legion Hoops: "Wemby next to Kevin Hart 😳"
Hart has been widely known for his small stature, so interacting with the Spurs' giant in any capacity was likely to make for a funny moment like this one. Wembanyama is one of the league's top stars, and his getting so much attention at a fan event like this certainly confirms his superstar status, even at age 21.