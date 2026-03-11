Injury Update: Wembanyama Questionable for Spurs vs. Nuggets, Barnes Could Play

The Spurs say that star center Victor Wembanyama is questionable for their upcoming game against the Denver Nuggets.

Wembanyama appears on Tuesday's injury report with a sore right ankle. He's led San Antonio to 16 wins in the last 17 games, and scored 39 points in Monday night's 125-116 win over the Celtics. Wemby took a shot to the nose early in that one, but got patched up, went back out there and matched his career high for made 3-pointers.

"Congested and painful... but luckily I don't use it to play basketball," Wembanyama said afterward. "I got hit I think right under the nose. It's a little bit blurry though, I don't remember it that well... it really hurt."

The questionable designation means Wemby will probably go through his gameday routine with special attention paid to how that ankle feels. We probably won't know if he's good to go until his pregame warmups.

In the last week he's had what he called the best 30 hours of his basketball life: a 39-point, 39-minute performance in a physical game against the Pistons followed by an exhausted 27 points in 22 minutes as San Antonio roared back from down 25 to beat the Clippers. Asked that night if he'd need to take a night off to rest before the playoffs, Wemby said that he'd get some rest, some heat, some cold, and be alright.

"I get two good nights sleep," he said. The good thing is I didn't get any bad hits, you know, I didn't get any super sore point in my body. So I don't have anything specific that needs to recover. It's just the whole system which is the best. It means I'm healthy."

He said after the following win against the Rockets that his body responded well, as expected. To remain eligible for postseason awards, he can miss only four more games for the rest of the season. If he hits the 65-game minimum he should be a lock for Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-NBA, and still has a chance at MVP.

Meanwhile, Harrison Barnes got a positive update and has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last five games with an ankle impingement. He had been on an impressive iron man streak of 364 games, a model of preparation and consistency for his entire time in San Antonio.

Lindy Waters III is listed as questionable with an illness.