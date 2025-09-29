Victor Wembanyama's Bold Proclamation Should Excite Spurs Fans for NBA Season
The San Antonio Spurs are still a young team, and despite a loaded Western Conference, they might be ready to compete for the playoffs as early as this upcoming season. After adding some more veterans to the team this offseason with Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk, alongside the developing young talent, San Antonio is only being viewed as a potential playoff team for one reason.
That, of course, is Victor Wembanyama, as the All-Star center is set to make his return to the court after a blood clot kept him out of the second half of the season. Arguably the best defensive player in the NBA, he's still a threat to score 25 points on any night, making him such a game-changer for the Spurs. Already a star player, he believes he'll take things to the next level this year.
Wembanyama's Message Should Excite Spurs Fans
Speaking on media day, Wembanyama was asked about his offseason, one that was full of surprises. From a monk retreat at the Shaolin Temple in China to working with NBA legend Kevin Garnett, he looked to be putting in the work this offseason. So much so, he's confident nobody was putting in the caliber of work he was.
"I can assure you no one has trained like I have this summer...," Wembanyama shared. "I'm so much under control, and my conditioning is better. What I have done this summer is world-class."
After playing less than 30 minutes per game as a rookie, Wembanyama was bumped up to 33.2 minutes per game in his second season, but still ranked 44th in the league. If his conditioning is reaching the levels he's saying they are, Wembanyama very well could be in the mix for All-NBA Second or First Team with a minutes boost and expected progression.
How Wembanyama's Roster Should Make Him Better
While Wembanyama may look like an even better player next season, the situation around him is now more catered to putting him in a position to succeed. As mentioned previously, the team added Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk this offseason, as they should help alleviate the responsibilities in the front court and at the center position.
Also, Wembanyama will benefit from the trio of guards in San Antonio, as De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper will all help in finding ways to get the star big man the ball, whether that's in the post, pick-and-roll, pick-and-pop, or catch-and-shoot.