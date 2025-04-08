Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Clippers

The San Antonio Spurs listed Victor Wembanyama on the injury report against the LA Clippers

Jan 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles against LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the second half at Frost Bank Center.
With four games left on their slate, the San Antonio Spurs have just a few more chances to develop their players in a game setting before the offseason.

And develop they will. Their stars remain sidelined with various ailments.

Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder on Feb. 20, leaving him unavailable for Tuesday's game against the LA Clippers. He's joined by De'Aaron Fox, who underwent surgery on his left fifth finger to repair ligament damage; Jeremy Sochan, who is continuing to recover from lower back spasms; and the Spurs' three two-way players.

Wembanyama made a rare public appearance Monday during the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship, sitting courside with Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon. Other than that sighting, not much has been relayed regarding his recovery process.

"He's doing very well," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson explained. "I think he would've wanted to be out on the court to block some shots and make some buckets for us ... (but) we'll keep it all in-house."

While San Antonio has already been eliminated from the Western Conference playoffs, the LA Clippers remain heavily in the mix. Currently, they possess the No. 5 seed, but only two games separate the No. 3 seed and No. 8 seed, so there exists a virtually nonexistent margin for error.

Kawhi Leonard is questionable for LA, while Amir Coffey will sit with left knee inflammation. TIpoff from Intuit Dome is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.

Published
Matt Guzman
