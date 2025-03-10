Victor Wembanyama's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Mavericks
On night two of a back-to-back, the San Antonio Spurs are going to be looking for some kind luck.
After a blowout loss on the road to the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio is back at Frost Bank Center to host the ailing Dallas Mavericks in hopes of generating any positive momentum it can. Unfortunately, that means navigating another game without Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder during the team's trip to Austin, Texas in February for a pair of home games, and has been sidelined since.
Safe to say, his teammates have felt his presence.
“He’s going crazy from not playing,” Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said of Wembanyama, “from not being with his team and his teammates … just being in the locker room, being on the bench and being with his teammates means a lot to him and everybody else.”
Wembanyama is set to miss his 11th game Monday evening, joining Charles Bassey, Riley Minix, and, most likely, one or both of the Spurs' other two-way players. San Antonio isn't the only one dealing with injuries, however.
The Mavericks, since losing Kyrie Irving to an ACL tear, have found themselves in a hole. Ahead of their previous game against the Phoenix Suns, their list of unavailable players was as follows:
- Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) - OUT
- Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain) - OUT
- Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain) - OUT
- Kyrie Irving (left knee sprain / ACL Tear) - OUT
- Kai Jones (left quad strain) - OUT
- Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) - OUT
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist sprain) - OUT
- P.J. Washington Jr. (right ankle sprain) - OUT
"Never seen this," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of having just seven players on the bench after a collision sent two more players to the locker room. "Never been in a game where we could not take someone out to rest them because we had no one to put in ... it's tough."
How much of Dallas' list remains the same for Monday night's matchup is yet to be seen, but there is likely to still be a large number of injuries. On both sides.
Tipoff from Frost Bank Center Monday evening is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
