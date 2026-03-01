NEW YORK — Something seems to brew every time the San Antonio Spurs meet up with the New York Knicks. De'Aaron Fox wasn't worried about the added commotion.

“We’re trying to get to a 12-game winning streak,” Fox said after the Spurs practiced at Nike HQ in Manhattan on Saturday. “They beat us the first time, we beat them the second time, so I would guess they’re going to really want this one.”

The Spurs felt every ounce of that desire Sunday afternoon. In hostile territory amid their month-long Rodeo Road Trip, New York came out firing. Mikal Bridges' 25 points led the way for the Knicks as Jalen Brunson flanked his teammate with 24 of his own.

Wembanyama matched Bridges, but — like the rest of his teammates — never felt comfortable. Tenacious defensive pressure from New York kept San Antonio to just 42 percent shooting from the floor and 26 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

"Well coached," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson explained postgame. Well executed, well connected performance from their whole group."

Mar 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) controls the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

San Antonio kept up well with the Knicks in the first quarter behind steady facilitation from Stephon Castle and several lob finishes from Wembanyama.

A shooting foul by Dylan Harper that gave Brunson an And-1 opportunity with under a minute to play in the first quarter sparked a 19-0 run from the Knicks that spanned well into the second quarter. By that point, the Spurs felt literally and figuratively stuck.

"That stretch led us to being very hesitant," Johnson said. "Very indecisive. Very on our back foot ... at that point, we were in quicksand. They get a lot of credit for that."

Johnson spoke on the Spurs' need to respect the "delicacy" of every possession; playing for 48 minutes has escaped San Antonio several times this season.

Wembanyama didn't give his team even that credit.

"Lots of dumb, live-ball turnovers," he said. "We gave them life. We should have been better."

Mar 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Frenchman thought for 18 seconds before answering the first question he was asked. Tasked with dissecting what went wrong, he flipped the narrative back on himself.

"For some reason, we were hesitant," Wembanyama said. "For myself, I was especially hesitant on 3s. I was holding the ball too much when I shot them."

Twenty-two turnovers — a season high and the fifth game this season with at least 20 — kept San Antonio from generating any positive momentum. Perhaps the more frustrating part came at the fact that Johnson and Co. began the contest with a lead.

"We were dominating at first," Wembanyama said, acknowledging the Spurs' 12-point lead in the first quarter. "We had one mistake ... and that's when they (started) their run. They just needed one spark to get going, and then (we couldn't) stop them."

After an 11 game win streak, the Spurs had to get used to losing again: A crash course in defeat during a Sunday matinee served its purpose.

"It's good for us to see this kind of adversity," Wembanyama said. "We want to play the best teams, and this is a top playoff team. Experienced. They know what it's like."

Come playoffs, such basketball will be expected. Wembanyama hopes, sooner rather than later, his team will know what that's like, too.