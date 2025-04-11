Victor Wembanyama's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Suns
One more road game awaits the San Antonio Spurs before the end of their hectic 2024-25 campaign. Once again, it won't feature 21-year-old superstar Victor Wembanyama.
San Antonio will travel to Phoenix Friday night to take on the spiraling Suns in a matchup that neither side stands to gain from. Phoenix, boasting a trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, locked itself out of the playoffs and the lottery, leaving several questions regarding its roster this offseason.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are back near the bottom of the Western Conference after several injuries derailed their hopes of a postseason run in Year 2 of Wembanyama's tenure. He, De'Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell are all listed as OUT.
The Suns, on the other hand, will be without Durant, who is nursing a left ankle sprain, and Nick Richards, who is still dealing with right elbow inflammation.
This season, Wembanyama appeared in 46 games this season, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. He was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award, but now falls short of the newly required 65-game threshold.
The Frenchman has since undergone surgery to repair the deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The Spurs remain optimistic at his chances for a full recovery ahead of next season.
Tipoff from Footprint Center is set for 10 p.m. EST.
