Victor Wembanyama's Injury Status for Spurs vs Suns
The San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns battle in a game between two teams who really need a win to build momentum. While the Suns need it more than the Spurs do, both teams need a better second half of the season.
The Spurs have gone 2-3 since trading for De'Aaron Fox, with two of those losses being one-point nail-biters. The Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, have lost three straight games and are two games below .500.
Unfortunately for the Spurs, the biggest gun is listed on the injury report against the Phoenix Suns.
Victor Wembanyama is listed as out against the Phoenix Suns due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
It's an unexpected situation for Wembanyama, who just played in the All-Star game on Sunday. Especially, when you add in the fact that Wembanyama was just out with illness right before the All-Star break as well. He will now miss the remainder of the season.
Wembanyama has been relatively healthy for the Spurs this season, only missing six out of 52 possible games. Through 46 games, he's averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals on 48/35/84 shooting from the field.
The 21-year-old has been a legitimate monster on both ends of the court. The Spurs have a 21-25 record without Wembanyama on the court this season. However, many of those games were played without De'Aaron Fox on the team.
The San Antonio Spurs face off against the Phoenix Suns at 9:30 p.m. EST on Thursday.
