Victor Wembanyama’s Viral Dunk Is Exactly What Fans Want To See
The San Antonio Spurs haven't had their first preseason game yet, as that will happen on Monday when they host the Guangzhou Loong Lions at 8:00 p.m. EST in San Antonio. However, the Spurs did host an open scrimmage over the weekend, giving fans a glimpse into what the team will look like next season.
While there were new additions to keep an eye out for, all of the attention was obviously on All-Star and potential superstar center Victor Wembanyama. After a busy offseason that saw him take a trip to the Shaolin Temple in China for 10 days, as well as work out with NBA legends like Kevin Garnett, Wembanyama might be ready to take the league by storm yet again.
Wembanyama's Highlight Reel Wows Fans
While much can't be expected or taken away from an intra-squad scrimmage, Wembanyama made sure to turn heads by running down the court and pushing a player out of the way to get a monster slam dunk.
Based on what was seen in that play and pictures since training camp began, it's clear that Wembanyama has added more muscle, which is clearly positively impacting his game. He entered the league with a slender frame, but that was expected when you are 7-foot-3. Nobody is expecting him to be Shaquille O'Neal's size, but the more he adds functional weight, the better.
What Heights Could Wembanyama Reach This Season?
Assuming the blood clots are a thing of the past for Wembanyama, opposing teams might lose sleep trying to game plan how to stop Wembanyama. Especially with adding more strength, it will allow him to deal with top centers like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid much easier than he has in the past. Even if he's still at a disadvantage in strength, he makes up for it in size.
In terms of the offensive end, this highlight reel play could be an indicator of Wembanyama taking advantage of attacking the paint more. Last season, Wembanyama shot 8.8 threes per game, in comparison to 9.9 shots from inside the arc. While he has the talent to hit the outside shot, not taking advantage of looks in the paint would be a disservice.
If he's able to keep up the production on the defensive end as a Defensive Player of the Year favorite, as well as become more efficient offensively, making All-NBA Second or even First Team can't be ruled out of the realm of possibilities.