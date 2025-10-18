Victor Wembanyama Stuns NBA Fans With Impressive Footwork in Spurs-Pacers
As the San Antonio Spurs wrapped up their preseason with a 133-104 win over the Indiana Pacers, one thing was clear: Victor Wembanyama is still improving.
The Spurs' big man posted an extremely efficient stat line of 17 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks. He made seven of nine shots, including his only three-pointer for the game.
The 21-year-old's footwork has clearly improved, as it was noted this offseason that he spent some time with NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett.
Those two players are Hall of Fame-level basketball players, who spent a ton of time in their careers down in the post -- where good footwork is key to getting easy baskets.
As the Spurs head into the regular season, Wembanyama's footwork has never been better.
Victor Wembanyama's Highlights Against The Pacers
One of the easiest ways to tell if a player is making an impact on their team during a game is by using the plus-minus statistic. Wembanyama tonight was a plus 11, and while that does not always tell the whole story, it was certainly a good indicator on Friday night.
The Spurs are still a young team, but sprinkled with veteran leaders in Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox. Last year, they had Chris Paul, one of the all-time great point guards. While Paul is no longer with the team, the information he most likely shared with Wembanyama and company will be valuable for them as they grow and get better, thus leading to more playoff appearances.
During the matchup, Wembanyama's length was easily visible as he used his long frame, plus his new footwork tricks, to get around his defender for an easy layup.
What makes Wembanyama so unique is the fact that he's 7-foot-4 but is extremely nimble and can react on his feet. Unlike him, most players at that height are a lot slower and stockier. With this skillset, it's harder for defenders to know which direction he's going.
On a different play, Wembanyama can be seen using a good pump fake to get his defender off his toes, allowing him to quickly react into a spin move, leading to another easy bucket.
Another factor about Wembanyama's height and length that completely stuns everyone is that to him, the court is a lot smaller, so as soon as he gets past the defense, his shot percentage is extremely high.
This win over the Pacers gives the Spurs an undefeated preseason with five straight wins. Their confidence has never been higher with Wembanyama at the helm. With his impressive footwork and skill, they might "arrive" sooner than people might think.