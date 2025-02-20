Victor Wembanyama Unexpectedly Downgraded for Spurs-Suns
AUSTIN, Texas — Kevin Durant's Texas homecoming might be a little less exciting.
Ahead of Thursday's matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns, Victor Wembanyama was downgraded from available to doubtful as he deals with an unspecified illness. The 21-year-old star was not previously listed.
Wembanyama missed a game earlier in February with an illness and has been working on ramping up his conditioning ever since. During the NBA's All-Star Break, he competed in two games on Sunday evening as part of the league's new format for the All-Star game but showed no signs of ailment.
Assuming he doesn't play, the Spurs will be down their star — putting them even further in the hole physically — but will still have De'Aaron Fox's talents at their disposal. Meanwhile, Phoenix will be without Cody Martin and Jalen Bridges.
Durant returns to play basketball at Texas for the first time since he declared for the 2007 NBA Draft, and the Spurs will sell No. 35 Burnt Orange jerseys in his honor at Moody Center.
“It does mean a lot to me," Durant said. "I’m excited that we get to go back to play a regular-season game there. Austin is a place where I kind of started this journey ... I appreciate the NBA for setting this up. This is a unique time.”
Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. EST.
