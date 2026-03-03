PHILADELPHIA — As much as he can, De'Aaron Fox avoids bringing his work home.

"I'll show you" he said, turning his phone around to a gaggle of reporters in New York. "If you scroll through my Twitter, you don't see a single thing about basketball."

Fox scrolled several times before moving over to Instagram. On his explore page were endless videos of clothes, watches and cars. No open house clips — though he says those usually pop up, too. He was right: one thing was missing.

"No basketball," Fox said, smiling. "Zero."

That morning, Fox and the San Antonio Spurs took up residence at Nike HQ in Manhattan, preparing for a game against the New York Knicks, the penultimate stop on their month-long Rodeo Road Trip. By that point, Jeremy Sochan had already texted.

The forward sent his former teammate a video during the Spurs' contest against the Brooklyn Nets two days prior. Fox saw it once he retreated to the visitors' locker room.

"It's always love with him," he said, keeping the video in-house.

Jan 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) and guard De'Aaron Fox (4) celebrate in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Sochan signed with the New York Knicks as a free agent on Feb. 13, concluding a season-long saga in which his minutes under Mitch Johnson significantly decreased.

San Antonio gave Sochan and his camp permission to seek other opportunities a few weeks prior to the Trade Deadline, but despite multiple conversations with teams, including the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, none emerged as suitable trade partners.

The Spurs saw waiving Sochan as a way to peacefully end a four-year run dating back to when they selected him with the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

“We were all very aware of his desire to be in the rotation," Johnson said the day after Sochan's signing became official, "especially recently. We wanted to do right by him and make sure he had that opportunity before the year was over.”

As a rookie, Sochan averaged 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 45 percent shooting from the floor. His perimeter defense quickly became one of his most admirable traits beyond his colorful hair, which made him a fan favorite almost immediately.

Sep 30, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) poses for photos during Media day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama's arrival changed the Spurs' trajectory, which changed expectations for Sochan. In what ended up becoming Gregg Popovich's final season at the helm saw Sochan playing point guard — an ill-advised experiment that ended with no further growth.

A season spent experimenting at point guard stalled his growth, and injuries interrupted what had looked like a step forward. By the time San Antonio pivoted toward development around Wembanyama and a restructured rotation, minutes were harder to find.

"I think he handled it as best as he could," Castle said. "Obviously, he wasn't getting the minutes he wanted. I don't think his demeanor or his body language really changed. In practice, he brought the same energy. He cheered guys on... whether he played or not."

The decision to waive Sochan came days after a perplexing DNP-Coach’s Decision in Los Angeles. Three days later, he was a Knick.

The sendoffs began rather quickly after the announcement.

"He was a great teammate," Spurs rookie Dylan Harper said while in Los Angeles for the NBA's Rising Stars competition. "He was a great vet to me."

Feb 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan (20) blocks a shot by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Stephon Castle, who often played video games with Sochan when the duo had free time, focused more on what he hoped Sochan would glean from a change of scenery.

"That’s my guy,” he said. “So, you know, it’s tough, but I’m happy to see him in a situation that he feels is better. I want to see him have his joy back while playing basketball."

Giving his first press conference after signing with New York, Sochan's Knicks-colored afro gave his joy away. He's been working on settling in since.

“You have to change the way you think and you have to accept it," Sochan said. "I think I’ve accepted a new journey ... everyone has been welcoming — the owners and the players and the whole community. Everything has been positive.”

After they learned who their new teammate would be, both Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns passed along their seal of approval. Adding a player who had gotten under their skin in the past seemed like a strong addition to a team needing juice.

"He brings a level of toughness," Brunson said. "I'm excited."

Added Towns: "He’s a smaller big man, but he makes up for it with effort and defensive skills. He can impact the game. Our team is still growing, and he’s a game-changer.”

Sochan hasn't floated to the top of New York's rotation since joining the team, averaging only 6.5 minutes across six games. A chance to face his former squad enticed him, but he didn't allow the added implications affect how he approached the matchup.

"I built good relationships with a lot of people there," Sochan said. "That part is exciting, that's a good feeling. But at the end of the day, I have to view this as a normal game."

Feb 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan (20) defends against Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) during the first half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Sochan only logged one point in two minutes. And while Mike Brown praised his presence and upside as a 22-year-old prospect in his fourth season, the road ahead is uncertain. "A process," as the optimistic Sochan described on Sunday in the locker room.

Still full of potential, Sochan now has two teams rooting for him.

"You want everybody to get an opportunity to show what they can do," Fox said. "Show the work they've put in. This league ... everybody's not going to get that opportunity."

As much as he can, Fox tries not to take his work home with him. The night he received a text from an old friend, he made an apt exception. Then he faced off against him.

The Spurs, now done in New York for the remainder of the season, bid adieu to Jeremy Sochan as they beelined for Philadelphia to face the 76ers. Their paths, they hope, will cross again. But until then, a short video every once in a while will have to do.

"The hope for Jeremy, for me personally, is that he got the opportunity he was looking for," Johnson said. "I hope he makes the most out of the opportunities he gets."