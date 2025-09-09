Victor Wembanyama Works Out With Two NBA Legends During Offseason
The San Antonio Spurs arguably have the brightest future in the NBA, built around 21-year-old superstar center Victor Wembanyama, along with young guards Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper. The Spurs have already taken home back-to-back Rookie of the Year awards with Wembanyama and Castle, and added the second-overall pick as their new star rookie this summer.
Of course, San Antonio's future leans on Wembanyama, but the 7-foot-3 phenom is not expected to disappoint. Wembanyama is a generational talent, and in just his second year in the league, he averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game with 47.6/35.2/83.6 shooting splits.
Wembanyama's busy offseason
Wembanyama's sophomore campaign was cut short after he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, so he has spent much of the offseason recovering. Luckily, that has not stopped Wembanyama from putting in plenty of work, despite getting back to 100 percent.
Wembanyama has had a very unique 2025 offseason, from spending time in China at a Shaolin Temple to putting in work with a pair of NBA legends. One of Wembanyama's weaknesses is that he spends a lot of time on the perimeter for someone who is 7-foot-3. However, the two legends that he worked out with this summer should help him out in the paint.
On Monday, Wembanyama posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram with the caption, "Summer shenanigans 🤙🏽," and the post featured a video of him working out with Kevin Garnett and a picture of him in the gym with Hakeem Olajuwon.
Of course, his workout with Garnett went viral earlier in the summer, especially due to the intensity of the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves legend. However, his workout with Olajuwon has not been talked about enough.
The Houston Rockets legend is known for her smooth postgame, iconically, the "Dream Shake." If Wembanyama can even take in a fraction of Olajuwon's tips about how to improve his postgame, then the Spurs big man might be virtually unstoppable.
Wembanyama is only 21 years old and is already the NBA's top defender, while being 7-foot-3 with guard-like offensive skills. Much of the time on offense, Wembanyama plays like a guard, so if he can continue to blend that skillset with the help of two of the greatest big men in league history, then he is undoubtedly on his way to being an all-time great himself.