Why Spurs Should Not Give Up on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade After Knicks Report
As rumors swirled this summer that Giannis Antetokounmpo was "open-minded" about a potential trade from Milwaukee, nothing materialized.
Multiple teams seemed to have been gearing up to have the capital to acquire Antetokounmpo in the offseason, with the San Antonio Spurs being one of them. When the Houston Rockets acquired Kevin Durant, all signs pointed to the Spurs putting together an attractive package to try to sway the Bucks to part with their franchise cornerstone.
But as the offseason moved along and the Spurs got past the draft, the hype dwindled.
With the two-time MVP still under contract for two full seasons plus a player option, the question persists: should the Spurs—fresh off selecting Dylan Harper with the second overall pick—pursue an aggressive trade package to pair Giannis with Victor Wembanyama?
Giannis Trade Discussions Re-Opened?
Shams Charania of ESPN recently reported that "New York emerged as the only team Giannis Antetokounmpo desired outside of Milwaukee in the offseason, sources told ESPN, and the Knicks and Bucks engaged in talks for a window of time."
After a few months of talks dying, the conversation was then re-ignited with a bombshell report.
But what does this mean for the Spurs, who probably have the best trade package available to throw at Milwaukee?
To acquire Giannis, who posted 30 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists per game last season, San Antonio would need to offer a substantial package. The framework would likely include Devin Vassell,Keldon Johnson, the recently drafted Dylan Harper, and approximately three unprotected first-round picks extending through 2031.
The Case for Acquiring Giannis
A Giannis-Wembanyama frontcourt pairing would create incredible defensive and offensive versatility.
Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks in 46 games this past season, showing significant improvement in his shortened sophomore campaign. Combined with Giannis's 30-12-7 production, the Spurs would field arguably the most dominant two-way duo in NBA history.
The timing aligns as well.
Giannis is still in his prime with at least two elite seasons remaining, and the Spurs would immediately ascend to championship contention while Wembanyama operates under his rookie contract.
Should the Spurs Even Try?
But let's try to temper this enthusiasm.
Harper projects as a potential franchise cornerstone and perennial All-Star point guard. Trading him before he plays a single NBA game would be an extraordinary risk, considering he could serve as Wembanyama's backcourt partner for the next 15 years.
The trade would also deplete San Antonio's wing depth by surrendering both Vassell and Johnson in exchange for a 30-year-old player who, despite his exceptional talent, will be 33 when his current contract expires.
The prospect of pairing Antetokounmpo with a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and budding superstar in Wembanyama for the next handful of years is intriguing, but do the Spurs value their young assets enough to hold back?
If they want to get back to championship contention quickly, this is the move they must make.