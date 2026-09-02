SAN ANTONIO — Announced Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Spurs have signed an exclusive, direct-to-consumer media partnership with DAZN for the 2026-27 season.

The anticipated move comes after FanDuel Sports Network was shuttered by Main Street Sports in April following the conclusion of the NBA and NHL regular seasons.

The Spurs' broadcast rights were made available shortly after, and now belong to DAZN, which touts itself as the leading global sports entertainment platform. Content will include all regular season games not already chosen for national television, as well as all preseason contests and what the Spurs are calling "team-produced" content.

“Partnering with DAZN gives Spurs fans an easy and innovative platform to follow Spurs game action and additional behind-the-scenes highlights," Spurs Sports & Entertainment Chief Commerical Officer Frank Miceli said via press release. "This partnership expands access to Spurs basketball ... while create more ways for fans to connect with the team."

Fans interested in purchasing a DAZN subscription will have the choice between a monthly and season rate. Monthly plans begin at $19.99, while the one-time season rate begins at $139.99. | Graphic via the San Antonio Spurs

Fans throughout the Spurs' home broadcast market, which includes Central, South and West Texas, will have access to DAZN's Spurs-specific streaming service when it launches within the coming weeks. The subscription will be offered as a monthly or season pass.

Monthly rates begin at $19.99/month, while the one-time cost for the season begins at $119.99. DAZN is also offering its Ultimate Tier ($24.99/month or $139.99/season), which unlocks alternate feeds, camera angles and multi-view capabilities.

Fans who become Official Spurs Fan Club members by Sept. 9 are eligible for an exclusive subscription discount, and all season ticket holders will receive a 20 percent discount on season passes. Those who sign up for the Ultimate Tier will also receive a one-time discount code for 25 percent off at any Spurs Fan Shop location.

Per the release, the Spurs will oversee and manage the full production of all games streamed on DAZN. All fans will be eligible for a free seven-day trial of the service.

“The Spurs are an iconic sports brand with deep roots,” DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev said via the release. “DAZN’s partnership with the Spurs is another important step in our strategy to build the leading entertainment destination for sports fans in the United States."

As part of the partnership, DAZN will also distribute select Spurs Sports & Entertainment programming, including San Antonio FC matches and NBA G League Austin Spurs games. Additional discounts and promotions will be offered throughout the season.

The Spurs will also offer 22 games over-the-air through a local broadcast partner, with more information to come soon, per the release.