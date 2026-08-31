SAN ANTONIO — No stranger to wearing his emotions on his sleeve, Victor Wembanyama will have a harder time leaving France for the year than he initially thought.

"There’s a lot of frustration," the San Antonio Spurs star said in an interview with French outlet L'Équipe. "I didn’t expect to feel this frustrated, but seeing these guys I’ve known for such a long time feels so good. It’s going to be strange not being with them anymore."

Speaking after the second and final game of Les Bleus' fourth qualifying window for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, Wembanyama finished the summer with a 3-1 record after splitting a pair of friendly matches with Nikola Jokić and Team Serbia before beating Team Slovenia without Luka Dončić and Team Sweden in subsequent qualifying contests.

In those four contests, Wembanyama averaged 17 points while setting the tone for France on the boards and near the rim. Like in some of his late-playoff performances, the 7-footer didn't rack up shots, but managed to find other ways to affect the game.

The latter skill came while trying to get comfortable within a different system.

"There was quite a bit of confusion in what we were doing," Wembanyama said. "Some of that was my fault because I was doing certain things without necessarily letting my teammates know ... (but) this is only the beginning ... things can only get better.”

Aug 20, 2026; Belgrade, Serbia; Team France forward Victor Wembanyama (32) dunks against Team Serbia during a friendly match at Belgrade Arena. | Photo via @fiba on Instagram.

Wembanyama was named captain for Les Bleus prior to the second summer window, becoming the youngest since Tony Parker in 2003 to hold the title for France.

French coach Frédéric Fauthoux stood by his choice after each game Wembanyama played.

"Victor is the leader of this team," the coach said of Wembanyama per Basket Europe, translated from French. "and like any great leader, he provided the momentum."

He continued, decisively: "I think the future belongs to Victor."

France, currently leading Group L with 15 points and a 7-1 record after advancing past the first round of qualifiers, has yet to clinch a spot in next summer's World Cup.

Four more games spread across two windows beginning in late November and late February, respectively, will help it punch a ticket to Qatar, but they'll come without Wembanyama, who will be amid his fourth NBA season with the Spurs. Despite not suiting up, the 22-year-old plans to root for his teammates from Texas while chasing a second straight NBA Finals berth.

“We need to stay connected," Wembanyama said. "(I need to) follow my teammates’ results and stay in touch with the coach. That shouldn’t be too difficult.”

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA TODAY:



18 POINTS

8 REBOUNDS

3 BLOCKS

2 ASSISTS

6/7 FGM

1/1 3PM

29 MINUTES



(via @NBA)



pic.twitter.com/o1eOON7XKg — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 30, 2026

Since joining the NBA in 2023, Wembanyama has cited every experience as an opportunity for growth. Between a Rookie of the Year race, a battle with deep vein thrombosis and now a lengthy postseason run, he's seen no shortage of adversity.

Bringing his curious personality back to Les Bleus for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics has inspired the players surrounding him to approach basketball the way he does.

"Day-to-day, he's a great guy" Evan Fournier began, via L'Équipe. "Focused on others. Really wants to perform. The fact that he's here ... has been motivation for me to keep going. Seeing a kid who wants to achieve things and puts in the work is inspiring."

Frustration or not, Wembanyama will now return to San Antonio on a mission to be better than he was last season. A trip back home that included playing tour guide for his current teammates and playing basketball with his fellow Frenchman was a refreshing break.

Twenty-eight days from training camp, Wembanyama is ready to get back to it. And he's looking forward to suiting up for Les Bleus again next summer.

"I’m learning to appreciate the good things again," he said. "I’m still really excited to return to San Antonio and get back to work. There’s nowhere else quite like it."