OKLAHOMA CITY — De'Aaron Fox might still be nursing a right ankle sprain in the Western Conference Finals, but he's good enough to suit up. With one caveat.

"I don't feel great," he admitted during morning shootaround ahead of Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, "but I'm able to play."

The San Antonio Spurs listed their All-Star point guard QUESTIONABLE for the first two games of the West Finals before downgrading him prior to tipoff each time. Ahead of Game 3 in San Antonio, he and Dylan Harper received the same QUESTIONABLE designation.

They both played, though neither player looked to be 100 percent.

"It pains me to see them in pain," Victor Wembanyama said, asked about the health of his teammates. "I trust that they're going to be healthy soon and come back. They should take care of their health ... like we did Game 1, we're going to have their back."

May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) drives the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) in the fourth quarter during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Without Fox in the mix, the Spurs managed a double-overtime victory at Paycom Center behind the first 40-20 outing of Wembanyama's career. They weren't so lucky in Game 2 after losing Harper, but the Thunder suffered a major casualty of its own in Jalen Williams, who re-aggravated his left hamstring and has been ruled OUT since.

"Losing a guy like that," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander began, "(that) caliber player like that, no matter how good your team is, otherwise, it hurts a little bit.

A lack of Fox allowed the Thunder to compensate for its missing pieces in both Game 1 and Game 2, causing the Spurs to turn the ball over 44 times across the pair of contests. In that sense, Fox's presence has been a saving grace for San Antonio. It's committed just 28 in the two games he's played since returning.

"Obviously, one person can't make up for what (De'Aaron) Fox ... or Dylan (Harper) brings for us," Stephon Castle said. "We're just trying to do it as a team."

In the two games since his return, Fox has dished out 11 assists with only four turnovers. While his scoring figures have dipped accordingly, the 27-year-old logged a double-double in Game 4 to help the Spurs finish a 21-point home blowout to even the series.

His coach couldn't help but marvel at the impressive performance.

"He's been ridiculous all playoffs," Mitch Johnson said, asked about Fox playing through his bad ankle. "(Especially given) the things he's had to play through and what he's given us."

May 22, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) practices before Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This postseason, Fox is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds and two assists on 46 percent shooting from the field. Ahead a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday while their hosts are missing two key pieces, the Spurs plan to lean again on Fox's steady offensive presence.

Without Williams and Mitchell, the Thunder will need several aspects of its game to go flawlessly, one being turnover creation. If Fox has any say, he'll prevent that. And his teammates, feeding off his veteran energy, will follow suit.

Fox may be playing on one leg. But he may be the one piece San Antonio needs most.

"He's been dealing with (his) ankle for a little bit now," Devin Vassell said. "For him to go out there and play — you can see he's not 100 percent — just shows he's a warrior. He wants to win. He wants to compete ... credit to him. He didn't complain at all."